South Glens Falls man pleads guilty to grand larceny for car theft

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man on Monday admitted to driving a car that was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store back in April.

Tyler S. Moon, 42, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to fourth-degree grand larceny. Moon was arrested on April 6 after he was stopped in the northbound off-ramp at Exit 15 in Saratoga Springs. Police had received a report that the 2009 Saturn he was driving had been stolen from the parking lot of the Stewart’s Shops on Route 9 in Ballston Spa.

He stopped his vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase. He also had multiple doses of Suboxone and attempted to eat the drug to conceal the evidence, police reported.

Moon is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.