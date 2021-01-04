 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Glens Falls man pleads guilty to felony DWI
0 comments

South Glens Falls man pleads guilty to felony DWI

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to driving while intoxicated, following his second arrest for the crime.

Steven M. Barber, 50, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 22 to felony DWI. Barber was arrested on June 20 at 12:11 a.m. on Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls.

Barber was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle without an alcohol interlock ignition device.

Barber pleaded guilty to the single DWI count in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10.

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to driving while intoxicated for at least the second time.

Steven M. Barber, 50, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 22 to felony DWI. Barber was arrested on June 20 at 12:11 a.m. on Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls.

Barber was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle without an alcohol interlock ignition device.

Barber pleaded guilty to the single DWI count in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News