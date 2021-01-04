South Glens Falls man pleads guilty to felony DWI

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to driving while intoxicated, following his second arrest for the crime.

Steven M. Barber, 50, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 22 to felony DWI. Barber was arrested on June 20 at 12:11 a.m. on Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls.

Barber was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle without an alcohol interlock ignition device.

Barber pleaded guilty to the single DWI count in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10.

