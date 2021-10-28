 Skip to main content
South Glens Falls man gets 10 years in prison for raping child younger than 11

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison after admitting to raping a child under the age of 11.

David W. Lunt, 20, was arrested in January after the state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about a man possessing child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that in December 2018, Lunt had sex with a child younger than 11.

Lunt was charged with felony counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, promoting the sexual performance of a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in July to first-degree attempted rape and promoting a sexual performance by a child in satisfaction of the charges.

