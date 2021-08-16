South Glens Falls man facing more theft charges

MOREAU — A South Glens Falls man arrested twice this month for allegedly stealing from multiple businesses is facing more charges.
Robert J. Felice Jr., 52, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor of possession of burglar tools for allegedly entering a building under construction in Northumberland on July 19 and taking construction materials and tools.
During the course of that investigation, police said they found Felice to be in possession of a wallet and an air conditioning unit that were later determined to be stolen from another victim.
Felice was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property-credit card and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Moreau Town Court on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.
Felice was also arrested on July 13 after police said he stole merchandise from Tractor Supply Co., Home Depot and Walmart in Queensbury.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
