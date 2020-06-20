South Glens Falls man charged with felony DWI

GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday morning on felony charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Steven M. Barber, 50, was stopped at 12:11 a.m. on Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls, according to the State Police public information website.
Barber was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle without an alcohol interlock ignition device.
Barber was released on an appearance ticket.
