South Glens Falls man charged with felony DWI

Steven M. Barber, 50, was stopped at 12:11 a.m. on Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls, according to the State Police public information website.

Barber was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle without an alcohol interlock ignition device.