South Glens Falls man charged in 2021 armed robbery at Wilton Rite Aid

WILTON — A South Glens Falls man has been charged after police said he robbed a Rite Aid in Wilton back in June 2021.

Eric J. Mcintosh, 32, is accused of entering the store at 3027 state Route 50 on June 3, 2021. He had a knife and stole over $3,000 worth of prescription medication from the pharmacy, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Mcintosh is facing felony counts of first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny. Mcintosh is currently serving 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for felony aggravated felony offense, according to the state inmate database. He was arraigned and returned to the custody of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Mcintosh was sentenced in March 2018 in Saratoga County Court to 2 to 4 years in state prison for beating another man with a shovel in June 2017 in Corinth. He was released in 2020, according to the state inmate database.