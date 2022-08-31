South Glens Falls man arrested on multiple charges

SCHENECTADY — Police arrested a South Glens Falls man on Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle and a robbery.

According to police, a car was stolen from Erie Boulevard in the city of Schenectady on Tuesday and then used in a gas station robbery on Troy Schenectady Road in the town of Colonie at 1:42 p.m.

State police were notified and began searching for the car.

At 1:58 p.m., police said they located the vehicle on Henry Johnson Boulevard in the city of Albany and attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not comply.

After a brief pursuit, the driver, identified by police as Kevin G. Hines, 41, of South Glens Falls, exited the moving vehicle, fled on foot, and was quickly taken into custody. An investigation determined he was impaired by drugs, police said.

Hines was charged with numerous counts, including third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

He was processed by state police in Latham, where he was also charged with felony first-degree robbery by the Colonie Town Court. Hines was taken to Albany County Jail without bail.