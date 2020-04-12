South Glens Falls man arrested in stabbing death at motel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death at the ClearView Motel on Saturday.

Juan A. Vasquez, 46, is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Kenny J. Shipski Jr., also of South Glens Falls. South Glens Falls Police Department responded to the motel at about 7:09 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found Shipski deceased in a room at the motel. Preliminary investigation has determined that he was stabbed multiple times, according to a news release.

State Police are handling the investigation.

Vasquez has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with a physical evidence for the incident. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing or the relationship between the two men.

