South Glens Falls man admits to thefts

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to stealing over $3,300 worth of tools from a construction site.

Robert J. Felice Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony third-degree grand larceny. He was arrested on June 16 in connection with the theft of the tools from a construction site on Ferry Boulevard on June 14.

Felice also pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary for entering a building under construction in Northumberland on July 19, 2021 and taking construction materials and tools.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in connection with a different case from November 2021.

Felice is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10.