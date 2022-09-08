 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Glens Falls man admits to thefts

  • 0
Robert J. Felice Jr.

Felice

 Michael Goot

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to stealing over $3,300 worth of tools from a construction site.

Robert J. Felice Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony third-degree grand larceny. He was arrested on June 16 in connection with the theft of the tools from a construction site on Ferry Boulevard on June 14.

Felice also pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary for entering a building under construction in Northumberland on July 19, 2021 and taking construction materials and tools.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in connection with a different case from November 2021.

Felice is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John and Rolling Stones pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News