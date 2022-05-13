 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Glens Falls man admits to burglary, strangulation

  • 0

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointing a handgun at her during a domestic incident last year.

Devin C. Bryant, 25, was arrested on June 20 after police said he pushed the victim to the floor in the presence of her two children. He remained inside the residence for a few minutes before leaving, according to a news release.

Bryant pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree strangulation.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

Devin C. Bryant

Bryant 
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lion in Kosovo is rescued after being caged for the amusement of restaurant-goers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News