South Glens Falls man admits to burglary, strangulation

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointing a handgun at her during a domestic incident last year.
Devin C. Bryant, 25, was arrested on June 20 after police said he pushed the victim to the floor in the presence of her two children. He remained inside the residence for a few minutes before leaving, according to a news release.
Bryant pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree strangulation.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.