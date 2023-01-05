South Glens Falls man accused of stealing taxi cab

ALBANY — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday night after police said he forcibly stole a taxi cab on New Scotland Avenue.

William Bogdanowicz, 33, has been charged with felony counts of second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.

Around 10:50 p.m., the Albany Police Department responded to the area of New Scotland Avenue and South Allen Street for reports of a robbery.

The victim, a Yellow Cab driver, informed officers that she had just picked up a man near the intersection who had asked for a ride to Saratoga. After informing the man of the fee, she said he punched her in the face multiple times, forced her out of the cab and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said.

The victim had pain, swelling and cuts to her face.

Police said the man, later identified as Bogdanowicz, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the 200 block of Hackett Boulevard shortly after the call. Officers responded to the crash location and took him into custody.

He was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and his bail was set at $40,000.