COLONIE — A South Glens Falls man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly firing a BB gun at a moving vehicle back in November, state police said.

Troopers responded to the Northway in Colonie at about 7:36 p.m. on Nov. 24 for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. The investigation determined that Anthony P. Goodspeed, 20, was driving a vehicle when he fired a pellet from a BB gun, striking and breaking the window of another vehicle, according to a news release.

Goodspeed then left the location, according to police. No one was injured.

The gun was found at Goodspeed’s home and he was taken into custody. Goodspeed was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance.