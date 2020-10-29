 Skip to main content
South Carolina man sentenced to 4 years in prison for possessing drugs
South Carolina man sentenced to 4 years in prison for possessing drugs

Romeo R. Jones Jr.

Jones

 Courtesy photo

FORT EDWARD — A South Carolina man was sentenced to 4 years in state prison for possessing drugs during a traffic stop in August 2019.

Romeo R. Jones Jr., 43, of Garnett, South Carolina, had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court in September to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Aug. 26, 2019 for possessing crack and powdered cocaine while he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Salem Street in Greenwich.

Jones was also sentenced on Oct. 16 to two years of post-release supervision.

