South Carolina man pleads guilty to possessing cocaine

FORT EDWARD — A South Carolina man is set to receive 4 years in state prison for possessing drugs during a traffic stop in August 2019.

Romeo R. Jones Jr., 43, of Garnett, South Carolina, admitted to possessing crack and powdered cocaine while he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Salem Street in Greenwich. He had been charged with felony counts of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month in Washington Count Court to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. As part of a plea deal, he is also set to receive 2 years of post-release supervision and must pay restitution.

Jones is due to be sentenced on Oct. 15.

