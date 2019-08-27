GREENWICH — A South Carolina man was arrested Monday on drug charges following a traffic stop.
Romeo R. Jones Jr., 42, of Garnett, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Salem Street for having a suspended registration. Upon further investigation, Jones was found to be in possession of amounts of crack and powdered cocaine, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones was charged with felony counts of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned and held without bail. He is on parole in South Carolina for a prior conviction.
The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Dashawn D. Munoz of Amsterdam, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and multiple vehicle and traffic citations including driving with a suspended registration and operating without insurance. He was remanded to Washington County Jail for lack of $250 cash bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.