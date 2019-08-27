{{featured_button_text}}
GREENWICH — A South Carolina man was arrested Monday on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Romeo R. Jones Jr., 42, of Garnett, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Salem Street for having a suspended registration. Upon further investigation, Jones was found to be in possession of amounts of crack and powdered cocaine, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was charged with felony counts of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned and held without bail. He is on parole in South Carolina for a prior conviction.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Dashawn D. Munoz of Amsterdam, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and multiple vehicle and traffic citations including driving with a suspended registration and operating without insurance. He was remanded to Washington County Jail for lack of $250 cash bail.

