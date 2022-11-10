Six new arrests announced involving Kingsbury gun shop burglary

KINGSBURY — Six new arrests have been made in connection with the Oct. 21 burglary of guns from Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes store on Dix Avenue, police announced on Thursday.

Police previously announced the arrests of five individuals, but updated the arrests and investigation in a Thursday news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary involving the theft of firearms from the store at 4:33 a.m. on Oct. 21. The burglary led to an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office assisted by state police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

"To date, this investigation has led to the execution of numerous search warrants, arrests and recovery of stolen and illegally possessed firearms and drugs," Sheriff Jeff Murphy said in Thursday's release.

A total of 31 handguns were stolen on Oct. 21 and one shotgun had been stolen about a week prior to the Oct. 21 burglary. To date, 11 handguns and the shotgun have been recovered.

During the course of this investigation, four additional long guns and two additional handguns were recovered that were not related to this burglary but were illegally possessed, the news release said.

Also, during the course of this investigation, approximately 10 ounces of cocaine, 500 bags of heroin and assorted pills were seized, police said.

The newly announced arrests, made in other counties by state police, include:

Robert A. Crosby, 34, of Queensbury, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Kwahpreme R. Mitchell, 31, of Cohoes, charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Andrea Leombruno, 39, of Queensbury, charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Ginger Wood, 32, of Watervliet, charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Morgan Harris, 29, Hudson Falls, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and a violation of probation.

David P. Nowlan, 50, of Queensbury, charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

Previously announced arrests include:

Martin R. Taft, 47, of Salem, and Jonathan E. Combs, 42, of Wells, Vermont, charged with the felonies of third-degree grand larceny, first-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree burglary.

Billie Jo Parker, 47, of Hudson Falls, charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Sean C. Parmeter, 55, of Hudson Falls, charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Penny R. Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

In addition to state police and ATF, also assisting were the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Falls Police Department, Granville Police Department, Glens Falls Police Department, Vermont State Police and Manchester Police Department.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 518-746-4623.