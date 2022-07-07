Six charged in connection with gun possession and sales

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Six people have been arrested and charged with possession and sales of firearms in the city of Saratoga Springs and the town of Milton, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Between June 23 and June 29, the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested 25-year-old Michael S. Andrews, 29-year-old Jonathon M. Parker, 30-year-old Jeffrey R. Bishop, 39-year-old Patricia J. Show, 31-year-old Teanna L. Gonzalez and 27-year-old Maggie L. Hayes.

Bishop, Show and Gonzalez are from the city of Saratoga Springs. Hayes lives in Ballston Spa and Andrews is in the Saratoga County Jail.

Police seized two handguns and multiple magazines, including a 30-round capacity magazine during the investigation.

Andrews is charged with the following:

Two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a weapon

Two felony counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Two felony counts of third-degree possession of a weapon

Felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.

Parker is charged with the following:

Two felony counts of third-degree possession of a weapon

Felony criminal possession of a firearm

Misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond and $10,000 partially secured bond.

Bishop, Show and Gonzalez are charged with the following:

Two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Felony third-degree sale of a weapon

Felony criminal possession of a firearm

Misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy

They were all arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and released to pretrial services.

Hayes is charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released with an appearance ticket.