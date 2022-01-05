Sheriff's substation eyed for Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais looked back on a time that the village of Lake George had its own police department that was staffed by residents during the busy summer months.

"We haven't had a police department since, I believe, 1988. At the time, we had five full-time officers, but in the summer with our dispatch center, it increased to about 25 people and we hired college kids and teachers for the season," Blais said.

In the mayor's annual report sent to village residents this month, Blais addressed the possible need for a village police force to return. While the mayor states that peace officers have done well keeping crime in the village to a minimum, the extension of the tourist season into the winter and the legalization of cannabis in the state are a cause for concern, according to Blais.

Multiple options for policing the village are being weighed by the Village Board, as the members are currently preparing the fiscal budget for 2022-2023.

Blais noted that villages run on a different calendar than towns, which operate on a budget that is planned in September and run Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The village is working on its budget now, to be approved in April and run from June 1 to May 31.

The mayor's newsletter cited the $400,000 a year the village has saved after dissolving its police force and turning policing over to the Warren County Sheriff's Office in the 1990s.

Currently, the village pays the Sheriff's Office $25,000 to $30,000 a year for a patrol car stationed on Canada Street in the heart of the village on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights during the busy tourist season.

The mayor said police training has become more extensive and expensive, which would make it difficult to staff a full-time law enforcement department.

"With the training that is required now to be a police officer, it would be impossible for us to operate a large summer department. We just couldn't hire the right people," Blais said.

This dilemma has led the board members to investigate alternative options in the meantime.

While Blais would still consider reinstating a police department in the village, he said the contract with the Sheriff's Office for patrols during the summer months has been working.

A new option is now being considered to introduce a sheriff's substation that would be located in the village.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr expressed his interest in the prospect of a new substation in the village.

"We are eager to have a home in the village of Lake George. When I came into office in 2020, one of my first points of business when I met with Mayor Blais was to establish a home in the village again," LaFarr said.

LaFarr explained that the Sheriff's Office used to have a substation in the basement of the fire department's building, but when it was rebuilt, there was no basement in the plans and sheriff's officers were not given a new location.

The sheriff said when his officers make an arrest in Lake George, the suspect must be digitally processed, which can currently only be done in Queensbury or Warrensburg. Not only does this present an inconvenience for the officer stationed in the village, but it also leaves the area unstaffed while the trip is made.

He said he knows firsthand the difference community policing can make.

"If we have a home and officers assigned to that station, it's a lot easier to make that connection with the residents and make them feel safe and protected," LaFarr stated.

The sheriff and the mayor agreed the ideal location would be in the village itself, but locations in the town were being considered as well due to limited availability within the village limits.

Dan Barusch, director of zoning and planning in Lake George, said he agrees that the addition is "a wonderful idea."

"When we used to have a police force in the village decades ago, there was an added sense of security here. It's a small village and a small town, but we are extremely active during the summer season," Barusch said.

"I think that short of going back to what we had, which is not financially feasible, the contract with the sheriff's is the best option," he added.

Pending a suitable location, either newly constructed or renovating an existing building, the mayor and the sheriff said they are hopeful for the project to be underway this year.

While Blais and LaFarr would both like to see the substation ready for use in 2022, LaFarr said another year would be taken, if necessary, in order "to do it right."

