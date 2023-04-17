HEBRON — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has charged a Hebron man with murdering a 20-year-old woman who was in a vehicle that had mistakenly pulled into the man's driveway.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the office said it has arrested Kevin D. Monahan, 65, of Patterson Hill Road, in the Saturday night shooting death of Kaylin A. Gillis, of Schuylerville.

Monahan is being charged with felony second-degree murder.

“She was an innocent young girl out with friends looking for another friend’s house. I know for a fact that she comes from a good family and know her personally. She’s a young girl that was taken way too young,” Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said at a press conference on Monday.

On Saturday at 9:53 p.m., a 911 call was received for a woman who had been shot in the area of Cemetery Road, according to the news release. Subsequent calls came in reporting shots fired from a house on Patterson Hill Road.

“Patrols arrived on scene to Cemetery Road in the Town of Hebron and began CRP along,” Murphy said. “We then began getting calls of shots being fired on Patterson Hill Road in the Town of Salem approximately five miles away.”

Deputies discovered that Gillis had been shot while in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office's preliminary investigation concludes that Gillis was in a vehicle that had mistakenly pulled into the driveway where Monahan, the homeowner, was inside. He fired at least two shots from his porch, with one striking Gillis in the vehicle.

"Monahan was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to exit his residence to speak with police," the sheriff's office in a news release. "He was later taken into custody with the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team after several hours."

When asked about the weapon used, police were reluctant to speak saying that they would not be discussing the weapon used at the conference.

“We don’t want to talk about the weapon today,” Murphy said.

According to Murphy, Monahan transferred to Warren County Jail as an administrative decision.

“Their young adult, they were in the area looking for a friend’s house it’s a very rural area with dirt roads and it’s easy to get lost. They drove up this driveway for a very short time, realized their mistake, and Mr. Monahan came out and fired two shots,” he said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created by Beth Palleschi and Nikki Thomas for funeral and other expenses. The goal has been set to $30,000 and has raised over $21,000.

"As many of you know, Kaylin Gillis was taken from us far too soon tragically and devastatingly at the age of 20. We have set this up to raise money for an Angel and Andy's family, to help with funeral and other expenses," the description of the fundraiser said.

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/45873974.