Sheriff's deputy cleared of criminal conduct in car crash that killed Argyle woman

The report said that Winch had been off for seven days before reporting for a midnight to 7 a.m. shift. — which was not his usual shift.

Winch had just finished investigating a car-deer accident and was heading to the Sheriff’s Office on Route 22 in Salem to wrap up his shift at 7 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He had sent text messages to his then-girlfriend just after 6 a.m. that he was exhausted and that he could not wait to sleep, according to the report.

State police had also looked at whether carbon monoxide poisoning had played any role since Ford Explorer police vehicles had been found to have issues with exhaust leaking into the vehicle cabin. A test found no carbon monoxide in Winch’s blood.

The report said Winch may be faulted for failing to perceive that he was at risk for falling asleep while driving a vehicle while fatigued. However, failure to perceive a risk does not rise to criminal liability.

“Rather, the law, requires that in order for criminal liability to attach to a person’s conduct, there must be some showing that the person engaged in some additional blameworthy or risk-creating conduct in addition to the failure to perceive a particular risk,” the report said.