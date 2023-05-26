Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office for allegedly failing to properly register as a sex offender, the agency said.

In a news release on Friday, the sheriff's office said that Richard L. Mallory, 54, was charged with two felony counts of failure to properly register as a sex offender.

The arrest came after a joint investigation with the Washington County Probation Department.

Mallory was arraigned and held at Washington County Jail, pending future court appearances.

Mallory was arrested by state police in July 2020 for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to Post-Star archives. Information about that case was not available on Friday.