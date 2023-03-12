WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was charged with driving while intoxicated in the overnight hours of Sunday in an incident in which the defendant initially tried to flee, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan C. Barrett, 26 of Warrensburg, was charged by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor unlawfully fleeing a police officer, according to a news release.

At 12:17 a.m. Sunday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for driving 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on State Route 9 in the Town of Warrensburg, according to the sheriff’s office release. After being signaled to stop, the driver accelerated and attempted to evade police. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver was apprehended identified as Barrett.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined Barrett was driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license and was intoxicated.

Barrett was taken into custody and transported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, where he provided an evidentiary breath test that determined his blood alcohol content to be .12%.

He was released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court at a later date.

The arrest was made by officer J. Riehl.