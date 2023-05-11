RENSSELAER COUNTY - A South Glens Falls man was charged Wednesday with failing to report a change of address as a sex offender.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Jarret L. Eaglin, 41, was charged with failing to notify authorities his address change as a sex offender within 10 days after moving, resulting in a class D felony. Eaglin previously was convicted of the same offense resulting in the upgraded charge.

Eaglin was convicted of three counts of sexual assault in New Hampshire in 2003, according to the New York state sex offender registry. He is listed as a Level 3 offender, the highest re-offense risk level.

Eaglin was arraigned before judge John Hogan in the Moreau Town Court and returned to the custody of the Rensselaer County Jail, where he is being held in a separate matter.