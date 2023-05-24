QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested and charged with stealing over $15,000 from the Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars post, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a Wednesday news release, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit received a report in February from the Queensbury VFW regarding a larceny by one of its members.

An investigation determined that Kenneth Vassar, 58, of Glens Falls, allegedly stole over $15,000 in funds meant for construction projects at the VFW building, located on Luzerne Road.

The sheriff's office said Vassar was overseeing the post's building project. He is the only suspect in the case.

The Post-Star archives show Vassar was also involved in past years with projects at the Glens Falls VFW post on Cooper Street. In 2021, he was one of the post's representatives in attendance at an Adirondack Thunder check presentation for an $11,924.27 that was donated for an estimated $65,000 in work there.

Vassar also had multiple theft-related criminal convictions in the early 2000s in Saratoga County. In 2007, he was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from a lumber company that employed him, and in 2004, he received a jail sentence for theft from an auto detailer where he once worked.

Vassar was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, a felony. He was arraigned in Warren County CAP court and taken to the Warren County Jail without bail due to multiple prior felony convictions, the sheriff's office said.