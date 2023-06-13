HAGUE — Deputies arrested a Saratoga County man on a stolen property possession charge Monday after a single vehicle accident in the town of Hague.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a crash was reported around 5:24 a.m. of a vehicle over an embankment on Graphite Mountain Road near Old Mill Road.

The driver, 52-year-old Christopher P. Cormier of Saratoga, was treated for injuries sustained in the crash and later charged with the felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Following an investigation at the scene, it was determined the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen from a residence in the town of Stillwater.

Cormier was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released on his own recognizance with a future court date in Hague Town Court.