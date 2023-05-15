SARATOGA — A Corinth man was arrested on assault charges after a fight on Friday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said.

Zachary D. Tremblay, 39 of Corinth, was arrested for felony second-degree assault, according to a sheriff's office news release issued Monday.

Deputies found two adult males that were involved in a fight at Cumberland Farms in Cornith, one of the men cut the other on the neck with a knife, the sheriff's office said. The injury was not life threatening.

Tremblay was identified and located on Sunday by officers and was turned over to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation.

He was charged and arraigned in the Town of Corinth Court, where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail on bail of $20,000 cash/$40,000 bond/ $200,000 partially secured bond.