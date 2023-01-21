Sex offender to get 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort man is expected to be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to failing to follow requirements as a sex offender.

Bryan Lynch, 25, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on March 8 after an investigation determined that he failed to disclose an email address to authorities for the sex offender registry.

Lynch pleaded guilty in Washington County Court earlier this month to a felony charge of failure to register.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10.

Lynch is a Level 2 sex offender, which is classified as a moderate risk to reoffend, according to the sex offender database. He was sentenced in 2016 to first-degree attempted sexual abuse for having sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl in Granville.