Sex offender receives 1 to 3 years in prison for not reporting address change

BALLSTON SPA — A registered sex offender was sentenced on Tuesday to 1 to 3 years in state prison for failing to report an address change.

Levi J.S. Tripp, 39, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in July to a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender. He had moved to Moreau and was arrested on June 17 on an outstanding warrant for not updating his address.

Tripp was convicted in 2010 on a charge for having sex with a girl younger than age 17. The charge was brought because the victim was too young to legally consent to sex.

He is classified as a Level 3 offender, which is the highest risk to reoffend, according to the state sex offender database.

This is the second time he has not informed authorities of an address change. He was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison in 2013 for not registering as a sex offender.

He was also recently sentenced in Warren County Court to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison on charges of criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

