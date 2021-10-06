Sex offender pleads guilty to felony charges

MOREAU — A registered sex offender living in South Glens Falls has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for failing to notify authorities of an address change.

Daniel Larmon, 31, was charged with failure to register or verify as a sex offender after an investigation by state police in May determined he did not properly notify authorities of an address change.

All registered sex offenders must alert authorities when changing addresses and social media accounts.

Larmon's failure to notify is his first offense.

The maximum penalty is more than a year in state prison.

Larmon's sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 14.