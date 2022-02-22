 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sex offender gets probation for failing to register

FORT EDWARD — A sex offender is expected to receive 5 years of probation after to failing to update required information.

Daniel Larmon pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Thursday to failure to register. He is set to receive time served and probation when sentenced on March 18.

All registered sex offenders must alert authorities when changing addresses and social media accounts.

This is his first offense.

Larmon is classified as a level 1 sex offender, which is at the lowest risk of reoffending.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

