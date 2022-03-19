Sex offender gets 1 to 3 years in prison for not updating address

FORT EDWARD — A Hartford sex offender has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to update his address.

Ty Schoolcraft was arrested in September by state police after investigators received a tip that he had moved from Vermont to New York and had not informed authorities in either state.

Schoolcraft was convicted in 2002 in Illinois of predatory criminal sexual assault in a case involving a victim under the age of 13, according to the Vermont sex offender database.

Schoolcraft pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Jan. 28 to a felony count of failure to register and was sentenced on March 11.

