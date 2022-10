HAMPTON — A Hampton man has been sentenced in Washington County Court to 1 to 3 years in state prison for failure to comply with requirements of being on the sex offender registry.

Kody L. Dean was arrested on May 3 after an investigation was conducted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Dean had had multiple email accounts that were not registered with the Sex Offender Registry, according to police.