Sex offender charged with failure to register in Washington County

Patrick J. Ward

Patrick J. Ward, 39.

FORT EDWARD — Police on Thursday arrested a sex offender from Vermont now living in Washington County on a charge of failure to register his address.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick J. Ward, 39, formerly of Poultney, after an investigation determined that Ward failed to register his new address with the Sheriff’s Office after moving to the area from his prior residence.

Ward was charged with a felony count of failure to properly register as a sex offender.

He was released and issued an appearance ticket for Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

