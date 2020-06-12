Seven-time felon sentenced to 7 1/2 years for burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A seven-time felon has been sentenced to serve 7-1/2 years in prison for burglarizing a woman’s home while she slept last fall.

Questor L. French, 43, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty in Warren Count Court on Wednesday to second-degree burglary for the crime last Oct. 25 at a home on Greenway Drive in Queensbury.

A resident of the home awoke to a man rifling through drawers in the bedroom. French left with an unspecified amount of valuables.

French was tracked down after police recovered DNA evidence at the scene. His information was in the system because of a lengthy criminal record.

In October 2018, he was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison for two burglaries in Glens Falls. Part of the sentence was going to be served in the Willard Correctional Facility drug treatment program, which would have resulted in him being released in 6 months.

He did get released in January 2019, but was arrested three months later for a burglary in Glens Falls. That led to a 90-day prison sentence before his release in October — just 11 days before this crime.

The DNA evidence and surveillance video from a nearby Walmart and other businesses led to his indictment in February.

After a one-day delay because of some missing paperwork, Judge John Hall handed down the sentence on Thursday. French also will serve 5 years of post-release supervision and pay restitution of $75.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

