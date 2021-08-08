Seven people ticketed after police respond to trespassing complaint at Hadley-Luzerne bridge

HADLEY — Seven people were arrested on Saturday after police said they were trespassing at the Rockwell Street Bridge, which has been the site of multiple drownings in recent years.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a trespassing call at the bridge, which connects the towns of Hadley and Lake Luzerne over the Hudson River.

The following individuals were charged with trespassing:

Xavier Z. Potts, 18, of Salem

Nathaniel D. Grey, 19, of Honeoye Falls

Jacob J. Lehning, 19, of Honeoye Falls

Abigail R. Marra-MacGregor, 20, of Honeoye Falls

Cameron R. McDaniel, 20, of Honeoye Falls

Joaquin P. Riley, 19, of Honeoye Falls

Wyatt E. Hulsey, 20, of Ionia

They were released on appearance tickets and are due back in Hadley Town Court at a later date.

Three other individuals were also found at the scene, but police said they were not charged because they are minors.

The bridge has been the site of a number of drownings over the years. In June, 46-year-old Lake Luzerne resident Will Bennett drowned after witnesses said he became distressed after jumping off rocks beneath the bridge.