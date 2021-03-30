Selkirk man arrested for role in Capitol riot

ALBANY — An Albany County man has been arrested for his role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol in January.

William Tryon, of Selkirk, is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Albany on Tuesday.

Tryon was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the building on Jan. 6 to protest the presidential election results.

No further details were immediately available. The court paperwork had not yet been filed in the online database.

The FBI issued a brief statement about his arrest.

“We will continue to coordinate with our colleagues at the FBI Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney's Office to bring to justice anyone who broke the law that day. We remain grateful to the public for their invaluable assistance in this investigation and continue to encourage anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI."

Tryon is the third person from the greater Capital Region to face charges in the Capitol riot. James Bonet, of Glens Falls, was arrested. Bonet is due back in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on April 22.

Niskayuna resident Brandon Fellows has also been charged in the Capitol incident.

Check back for updates.

