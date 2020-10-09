Second defendant in Whitehall kidnapping case takes plea deal

The men dropped the girls off at a restaurant in southern Ohio on Aug. 30, after they learned they had been reported missing by their parents and guardians.

Mittler, 26, agreed to plead guilty in January in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence and an agreement to testify against Hafer.

Hafer had turned down a plea deal in February that included a 10-year prison sentence. His trial was set to begin on March 23, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His attorney, Mark Zuckerman, said Friday that his client agreed to the Alford plea after Judge Kelly McKeighan granted a motion by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office that struck a blow to the line of defense he intended to use.

“They wouldn’t allow any questions about when the defendant knew, or if he knew, the age of the victims,” Zuckerman said.

The law states that it does not matter whether a person charged with rape knows the age of the victim. However, Zuckerman said he believes the statute does not cover his client’s situation.

Hafer did not know how old the girls were. Zuckerman said Hafer thought they were of age and did not believe he was committing a crime when he drove from Missouri to New York with the man who raped one of the girls.