Second defendant in Whitehall kidnapping case takes plea deal

FORT EDWARD — A Missouri man who was involved in the kidnapping of two Washington County girls in August 2019 has taken a plea deal, as his trial was set to start next week.
Brian F. Hafer, 37, appeared in Washington County Court on Friday to enter an Alford plea to an attempted kidnapping charge. This means he does not admit to the underlying allegations, but agrees to plead guilty.
He is expected to receive 5 years in prison when sentenced, according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan. There will also be 10 years of post-release supervision and Hafer would have to register as a sex offender upon his release.
Hafer and another man, Bradley R. Mittler, were accused of abducting the Whitehall girls, ages 14 and 15, on the night of Aug. 29, 2019. Mittler had pretended to be a 17-year-old boy and met one of the girls online and arranged to meet her. He also provided the girls’ parents with a copy of someone else’s birth certificate and high school report card to convince them he was 17.
There was no accusation that they forcibly took the girls, but they could not legally consent to going because of their ages.
Mittler repeatedly raped one of the girls in a Queensbury motel before leaving the area. Hafer is not accused of having sexual contact with either girl.
The men dropped the girls off at a restaurant in southern Ohio on Aug. 30, after they learned they had been reported missing by their parents and guardians.
Mittler, 26, agreed to plead guilty in January in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence and an agreement to testify against Hafer.
Hafer had turned down a plea deal in February that included a 10-year prison sentence. His trial was set to begin on March 23, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
His attorney, Mark Zuckerman, said Friday that his client agreed to the Alford plea after Judge Kelly McKeighan granted a motion by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office that struck a blow to the line of defense he intended to use.
“They wouldn’t allow any questions about when the defendant knew, or if he knew, the age of the victims,” Zuckerman said.
The law states that it does not matter whether a person charged with rape knows the age of the victim. However, Zuckerman said he believes the statute does not cover his client’s situation.
Hafer did not know how old the girls were. Zuckerman said Hafer thought they were of age and did not believe he was committing a crime when he drove from Missouri to New York with the man who raped one of the girls.
“You have to know what you’re doing is a crime when you’re committing it. He didn’t know it was a crime because they got in the car willingly. Nobody forced them to go anywhere,” he said.
However, Zuckerman said McKeighan allowed him to appeal the issue and still take the plea deal. Defendants typically must waive their rights to appeal the case upon pleading guilty.
Zuckerman said he will file an appeal of the judge’s decision on the motion after Hafer is sentenced on Nov. 13.
Jordan agreed that Hafer had accompanied Mittler not knowing they were going to meet underage girls. However, once he was in New York, Hafer played an active role in allowing Mittler to commit his crimes, Jordan said.
Jordan said he considered this to be a satisfactory outcome.
“There’s some real challenges with the way the statue is written and because of that and the confusion that could come with that on the kidnapping charge in this instance, it all made sense for this result,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.