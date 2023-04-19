FORT EDWARD - An inmate at the Washington County Jail has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate for the second time in as many months.

Damien Beayon, 37, of Whitehall, was arrested on April 11 on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree promoting prison contraband after an investigation into an assault that occurred that same day inside the Washington County Jail.

Police said Beayon was found to have assaulted and injured another incarcerated individual.

Beayon was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and will appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.

Prior to this week's incident, police said that on Feb. 27 Beayon assaulted another incarcerated individual and injured that person.

Beayon on Feb. 24 had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to a felony count of DWI-previous conviction, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. He was expected to receive 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison for that case.