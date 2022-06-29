Search for missing Greenwich boy continues after 14 years

TROY — State police are searching the South Troy Dodgers Baseball Field after a new lead surfaced in the 14-year-old missing persons case of Jaliek Rainwalker, according to the Post-Star news partner WNYT NewsChannel13.

Rainwalker, then 12, was first reported missing by his adoptive stepfather Stephen Kerr in November 2007 from a home in Greenwich.

"The search of the heavily wooded area off Springwood Manor near the South Troy Dodgers baseball fields was the result of a lead developed as part of the state police’s investigation into Rainwalker’s disappearance. State police cannot provide specific information at this time in regards to the lead or the outcome of the search, as this remains and open and ongoing investigation," a news release from state police on Wednesday said.

According to NewChannel 13, "state police investigators are following new credible leads that brought them to this baseball field in Troy, hoping to find the evidence that could ultimately solve this case and bring justice for Jaliek."

Police K-9s, a scuba unit using robots to check under manhole covers and state police investigators were reportedly on the scene off of Thompson Street in Troy.

The Post-Star last reported in 2019 that the state police and Washington County District Attorney's Office were continuing to look into the case despite the years that passed with no progress.

The previous article reported that the investigation remains active, as a number of Washington County and State Police law enforcement leaders, with occasional help from a national organization that helps children, are quietly continuing to work on the case.

Rainwalker's stepfather, Kerr, was the last person seen with Rainwalker and named a "person of interest" by police shortly after he went missing.

Police searched the route Kerr claimed the pair took, including stops at the Red Robin restaurant in Latham.

Jaliek's disappearance

Rainwalker was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2007, which was the morning after he was picked up from a "respite" home for foster children in Albany. Kerr reportedly told police that he brought the boy to a vacant home in Greenwich owned by his parents. Rainwalker had been at the respite home for several days after a dispute with another adopted child at the home he lived at in East Greenwich with Kerr and adoptive mother, Jocelyn McDonald.

When Kerr reported the boy missing, he told police Rainwalker was gone when he woke up and instead he found a note that said "goodbye", which lead Kerr and McDonald to believe he ran away.

However, police quickly suspected Rainwalker never returned to Greenwich from Albany after being picked up by his stepfather. Authorities believe somewhere between Albany and Greenwich the 12-year-old's life ended.

Kerr came under scrutiny after he refused to take a polygraph test from state police in the days after the boy was reported missing and has since relocated his family to Vermont.

He has maintained he did not harm him, but has not spoken publicly or returned media calls for years, instead retaining a lawyer who has advocated for him since the days after the boy was reported missing.

Police have not publicly released much of the evidence that led to them concluding that Rainwalker was dead and that Kerr was a “person of interest” in that death. They said only that there were inconsistencies in Kerr’s version of events and evidence that contradicted what he told investigators was found, including the route he traveled with the missing child.

Kerr has not cooperated in the ongoing investigation.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

