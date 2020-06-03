You are the owner of this article.
Scotia residents arrested in shoplifting incident
QUEENSBURY — Two Scotia residents were arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for a March shoplifting incident.

Elisabeth P. Ackerman, 28, and Dana M. Wilson, 32, were stopped on the Northway at around Exit 18 at 7 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.

The two allegedly entered the Lowe's in Clifton Park on March 21 and left with over $1,000 of merchandise without paying for it, police said.

They were each charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy.

Wilson faces an additional charge of misdemeanor scheme to defraud.

