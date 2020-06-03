Scotia residents arrested in shoplifting incident

QUEENSBURY — Two Scotia residents were arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for a March shoplifting incident.
Elisabeth P. Ackerman, 28, and Dana M. Wilson, 32, were stopped on the Northway at around Exit 18 at 7 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.
The two allegedly entered the Lowe's in Clifton Park on March 21 and left with over $1,000 of merchandise without paying for it, police said.
They were each charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy.
Wilson faces an additional charge of misdemeanor scheme to defraud.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.