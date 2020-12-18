Scotia man to receive 90 days in jail after admitting to driving drunk

FORT EDWARD — A Scotia man is expected to receive a sentence of 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

John M. Phelan, 62, was arrested on Feb. 25 on Bates Road shortly before 3 a.m. after a person had reported a person trespassing. State police found Phelan in the area and determined that he had been driving drunk.

He was charged with felony DWI because of a previous conviction.

Phelan is also expected to receive 5 years of probation when sentenced in Washington County Court on Jan. 8.