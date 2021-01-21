Scotia man gets 90 days in jail for driving drunk

FORT EDWARD — A Scotia man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for driving while intoxicated.
John M. Phelan, 62, was arrested on Feb. 25 on Bates Road in White Creek shortly before 3 a.m. after a report of trespassing. State police found Phelan in the area and determined that he had been driving drunk.
He was charged with felony DWI because of a previous conviction.
Phelan pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony DWI.
He was also sentenced on Jan. 8 to 5 years of probation.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
