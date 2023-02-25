WILTON — A Scotia man was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for multiple thefts from Target and Walmart.

Eugene F. Wachtel, 56, was arrested in February 2022 after police said he stole nearly $1,500 in merchandise from the Wilton Target. The store had a no-trespass order against him for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Wachtel was also arrested in 2021 in connection with the theft of $488 worth of merchandise from the same Target, $523 in merchandise from the Wilton Walmart and $124 from a nearby Hannaford, police said.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in December to felony third-degree attempted burglary.