Schylerville man receives maximum sentence in 2021 Leandra's Law crash

BALLSTON SPA — A man accused of crashing a vehicle while intoxicated with a child inside in 2021 was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 3 years in state prison on Thursday.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen announced the sentenced imposed on Troy D. Cassell Jr., 39, of Schuylerville, after a Saratoga County jury convicted him of violating Leandra's Law, which is a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Cassell was also convicted of misdemeanor counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child. The decision comes after a week-long trial in August.

On Sept. 12, 2021, at 9:53 p.m., Cassell was arrested following an accident in which he crashed a Hyundai Tucson while driving with a suspended license and a 6-year-old in the back seat.

Police determined that Cassell lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a ditch on Route 29 near Schuyler Farms in the town of Saratoga.

State police located his vehicle shortly after the crash occurred, flipped over in a ditch. Upon conducting an interview with Cassell, police said he exhibited "significant signs of impairment by a narcotic drug." He then failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

At the state police station in the town of Malta, Cassell was evaluated and determined he was under the influence of a narcotic drug and unable to safely drive.

The child was treated at the scene of the accident and released to relatives.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Helen Kenyon read a statement detailing the trauma the child has experienced due to the accident and how the family has been affected as well.

"Our family is thankful that the defendant was prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The decision to drive under the influence is a choice that can have tragic consequences," Kenyon said in a news release.

The judge expressed even the maximum sentence did not suffice, due to Cassell's continuous denial of responsibility.

Both Judge James Murphy III and District Attorney Heggen noted Cassell's lack of regard for the child victim.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to apprehend and prosecute to the fullest extent the law allows those who choose to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Our thoughts are with the child victim and her family as they continue to recover from the emotional harm caused by the defendant's actions," Heggen said.