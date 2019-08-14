EASTON — A crash on Route 113 late Monday led to the arrest of a Schuylerville woman for allegedly driving drunk and under the influence of drugs, according to State Police.
No injuries were reported in the 8 p.m. crash, in which a woman drove into a tree. State Police said the driver, Elizabeth M. LaFranca, 28, was found to be drunk, with a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent, and had used unspecified drugs.
LaFranca has at least one prior driving while intoxicated conviction, which prompted troopers to file felony counts of DWI and driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.
She was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Easton Town Court.
