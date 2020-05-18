Schuylerville woman charged with drug possession

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
SARATOGA — A Schuylerville woman was charged with felony drug possession on Saturday after a traffic stop.
Kristen L. Buchholz, 32, was stopped by a State Police trooper for a traffic violation at 3:09 a.m. on Route 29 in Saratoga.
The trooper searched the car after observing signs that Buchholz was using drugs, police said.
Buchholz allegedly possessed about 1.74 grams of cocaine.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Saratoga Town Court on July 21 at 3 p.m.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.