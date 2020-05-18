You are the owner of this article.
Schuylerville woman charged with drug possession
Schuylerville woman charged with drug possession

SARATOGA — A Schuylerville woman was charged with felony drug possession on Saturday after a traffic stop.

Kristen L. Buchholz, 32, was stopped by a State Police trooper for a traffic violation at 3:09 a.m. on Route 29 in Saratoga.

The trooper searched the car after observing signs that Buchholz was using drugs, police said.

Buchholz allegedly possessed about 1.74 grams of cocaine.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Saratoga Town Court on July 21 at 3 p.m.

