BALLSTON SPA — A three-time felon who State Police said headed a busy drug network that distributed cocaine, prescription drugs and steroids in Saratoga and Washington counties was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison and 5 years on parole.

Peter D. Hockford Jr., 49, of Washington Street, Schuylerville, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with an arrest last November that led to the police seizure of more than 8 ounces of cocaine.

Police said he was the ringleader of a loose organization that distributed drugs in the Schuylerville and Greenwich areas. Two men who State Police believe assisted him were arrested as well, and the status of their charges was unavailable Thursday.

Saratoga County Assistant District Attorney Karen Heggen said that the amount of drugs that Hokford was responsible for was "substantial."

Hockford has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least three felony convictions, including a 1997 federal drug conviction that led to a 7-year-federal prison sentence, as well as one for burglary and a misdemeanor for attacking a man in Argyle with an ax handle in 2015.

