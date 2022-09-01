 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schuylerville man arraigned after assaulting fellow inmate

Shane P. Stephens

Stephens

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — A Schuylerville man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate at the Washington County Jail on Aug. 9.

Shane P. Stephens, 29, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault, a felony, following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that Stephens was found to have intentionally caused physical injury to a fellow inmate while housed in the same unit within the jail.

Stephens was arraigned on Aug. 25 and is scheduled for court in Fort Edward at a later date.

