Schroon man arrested after hit-and-run crash

SCHROON — A Schroon man was arrested last week for allegedly causing a hit-and-run accident.

State Police responded to a Schroon Lake residence last Thursday for a report of a domestic dispute. Police said 38-year-old Joseph W. Welch was intoxicated and had gotten into a fight with a male relative. He had left the residence in a car, police said.

While officers were conducting interviews, a two-car hit-and-run crash took place a short distance away. Witnesses identified Welch as the driver leaving the scene, according to police.

Police spotted his car on Fowler Avenue, but Welch fled on foot. Witnesses stopped and held him until police arrived, at which point he tried to run, police reported.

Police said Welch refused to provide a breath sample.

Welch was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

He was arraigned in Schroon Lake Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

