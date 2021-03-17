Schroon Lake man charged with welfare fraud

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Schroon Lake man is facing welfare fraud charges.
Donald J. Gendron III, 34, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by the Essex County Department of Social Services.
Gendron is accused of making misrepresentations to fraudulently obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to police.
Gendron was charged with felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor fifth-degree welfare fraud.
He was released and is due in Elizabethtown Court at a later date.
